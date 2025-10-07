Northwestern 'enlightened disagreement' center criticized for leader’s use of anti-Israel rhetoric

A Northwestern University program created to encourage respectful debate is under scrutiny after one of its leaders was revealed to have represented campus protesters accused of directing anti-Semitic insults.

The Litowitz Center for Enlightened Disagreement was established in 2024 to expand research on bridging political divides and fostering healthy discourse.

Earlier this year, however, its co-chair, Nour Kteily, served as an intermediary between administrators and students who pitched tents demanding the school cut ties with Israel, according to The Washington Free Beacon.

The demonstration, which lasted five days, was marred by reports of harassment, including slurs such as “dirty Jew” and “Zionist pig.” Other incidents included posters mocking outgoing president Michael Schill, who is Jewish, and activists confronting passersby about Hebrew.

In texts obtained by Congress, Kteily described himself as “inspired by the students” and sought to win concessions for them.

Kteily, a Northwestern professor, studies how power, inequality, and group identity fuel conflict in politics, society, and international affairs. His work often examines clashes between racial and ethnic groups, partisan rivals, and opposing sides in the Middle East, according to his profile online.

Michael Teplitsky, the president of the Coalition Against Antisemitism, condemned Kteily’s promotion in a statement obtained by The Washington Free Beacon.

“A university should foster dialogue across differences when it is rooted in respect and accountability,” Michael Teplitsky contended. “But Northwestern’s decision to elevate Professor Nour Kteily as the face of this effort undermines its credibility and turns what could have been a constructive initiative into another exercise in reputational damage control.”

On its website, the center promises “evidence-based models that identify strategies and policies that foster productive dialogue across diverse perspectives to drive successful outcomes.”

In September, Northwestern President Michael Schill announced his resignation amid mounting scrutiny over the school’s handling of anti-Semitism.

Schill, who twice testified before Congress on the issue, pledged to fight hostility toward Jewish students but faced criticism for striking a deal with pro-Palestinian encampment leaders that excluded Jewish voices.

Last week, Northwestern faced backlash after students said they were blocked from enrolling in fall classes for refusing to complete mandatory anti-Semitism training. Over 200 signatories criticized the program, accusing it of erasing Palestinian history and equating criticism of Zionism with extremism.

The students penned a public letter, which accuses Israel of perpetrating a “genocide” in Gaza.

Campus Reform has contacted Northwestern University for comment. This article will be updated accordingly.