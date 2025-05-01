NYC profs join Khalil attorney to protest 'attacks on public education'

Faculty from multiple colleges and universities in New York City rallied to protest against President Trump’s policies on higher education.

The protest was initially held at Washington Square Park and continued at Foley Square on April 17, with multiple speakers from the American Association of University Professors, as well as a lawyer who represents Mahmoud Khalil.

Khalil, a former Columbia University student, is one of numerous foreign activists who have had their visas revoked by the Trump administration due to alleged pro-Hamas activism on campus.

“Make no mistake about this moment, what the government is doing has absolutely nothing to do with security; it is entirely about repression,” Khalil attorney Beher Azmy told the crowd, according to The Fordham Ram. “The U.S. government is using every tool in its massive arsenal to arrest, to detain, to deport and, in the case of universities, to defund these institutions simply because they disagree with U.S. foreign policy.”

The Center for Constitutional Rights posted an advertisement of the rally prior to when it was held, describing the occasion as a “day of action taking places [sic] on campuses across the country.”

“We are building a future for higher education free from coercion, censorship, transphobia, racism, and anti-immigrant hate,” the description continued.

“People are taking a stand against the Trump administration’s actions, including illegal abductions of students and faculty for their pro-Palestinian speech; deadly cuts to scientific research; discriminatory anti-DEI policies; the targeting of trans people; xenophobic immigration crackdowns; and attacks on public education,” it also said.

Azmy is listed as the legal director for the Center for Constitutional Rights, and is described on its website as directing “[A]ll litigation around issues related to the promotion of civil and human rights.”

In addition to Azmy’s remarks, faculty from New York University (NYU), Fordham University and CUNY, spoke during the rally, as noted by The Fordham Ram.

NYU Professor Zachary Samalin reportedly delivered opening remarks at the rally, saying: “Every single one of us has something to fight for right now and our colleges and universities have been singled out for destruction and control by the Trump Administration.”

“We are coming together as students, workers, educators and New Yorkers to assert our fundamental rights to learn, to teach, to research, to associate and to protest,” he added.

Since President Trump has taken office, over 1,800 students have had their visas revoked due to alleged pro-Hamas activism, according to Inside Higher Ed.

Similarly, Fordham University President Tania Tetlow recently sent an email to students that criticized visa cancellations and announced a task force to address concerns.

Campus Reform has contacted NYU, Fordham University, Columbia University, and CUNY for comment. This article will be updated accordingly.