NYU holds former 'trans adult entertainment' guest speaker to discuss decriminalizing 'sex work'

New York University (NYU) has hosted a free and “inclusive” event aimed at promoting the decriminalization of “sex work,” especially for “Black trans women.”

On Wednesday, the LGBTQ+ Center held “Quench: Decriminalizing Sex Work” at the Kimmel Center for Student Life. The program featured guest speaker Victoria Von Blaque, who has worked in the “trans adult entertainment field.”

”Decriminalizing sex work could create safer conditions for LGBTQ+ sex workers—especially Black trans women—by reducing discrimination and harassment, while supporting their agency and economic stability,” an event description read.

”The LGBTQ+ Center welcomes guest speaker Victoria Von Blaque for a discussion on sex work, LGBTQ+ identities, and decriminalization efforts,” it continued.

The event was also promoted with free lunch and being “inclusive of all sex, gender, and sexual orientation identities.”

According to an online biography, Van Blaque “has gone by many names as she navigated her discovery as a transgender woman, especially during her sex work phase, which started after graduating from college in 2004.”

The web page also refers to Van Blaque as the “internet’s first BBW trans porn star,” and notes his experience in the “trans adult entertainment field,” which includes “video porn,” “phone sex,” and “everything in between.”

NYU’s LGBTQ+ Center regularly hosts programming such as the LGBTQIAwards, Queer and Trans People of Color (QTPOC) Gatherings, NY(Drag)U, LGBTQ+ Center Grad Socials and a Trans Awareness Week.

On April 15, the center will host “Queer Career Connect,” which will allow students to connect with alumni and discuss navigating a professional career while maintaining their “LGBTQ+ identities.”

Similarly, the center will co-host an “Indigenous Reading Workshop” for “QTPOC” (Queer and Trans People of Color) individuals on April 17.

Campus Reform has contacted NYU for additional comment. This article will be updated accordingly.