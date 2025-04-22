NYU sued for alleged attempt to pay socialist org money from deceased prof's retirement fund

New York University (NYU) has been sued by the estate of deceased Professor David Greenberg for allegedly attempting to give money from his retirement fund to a socialist group.

As first reported by The Daily Caller, the lawsuit was filed in the United States District Court for the Southern District of New York on April 11, and claims that NYU intends to unlawfully distribute money from the $4.7 million retirement fund to the Democratic Socialists of America (DSA).

The lawsuit describes how Greenberg, a former sociology professor who died last year, designated the “New American Movement,” which was an anti-Vietnam War political organization that allegedly merged with DSA following the war, as a contingent beneficiary of his retirement fund.

In 1996, however, Greenberg attempted to redesignate his family as a beneficiary of his retirement fund, but his redesignation was incomplete, according to the lawsuit. Despite this, the lawsuit states, NYU failed to alert Greenberg.

Now, the estate representative alleges that NYU is attempting to pay out portions of the $4.7 million retirement fund to the socialist organization.

DSA, which Greenberg never designated as the recipient of his retirement fund, is an anti-capitalist organization; there is an article on its website that explains the “Democratic Socialist Vision” that advocates for a “fundamental restructuring of our socioeconomic order.”

“We cannot accept capitalism’s conception of economic relations as ‘free and private,’ because contracts are not made among economic equals and because they give rise to social structures which undemocratically confer power upon some over others,” the article reads.

Campus Reform has reported about various instances of leftist ideology being prioritized at NYU. For instance, the school’s Center on Race Inequality and the Law has a web page that gives “protest tips” and encourages white students to “use white privilege to protect others.”

Last month, the university concluded an art exhibition that focused on “ageism” and attempted to identify “the negative impacts of ageism on individuals, workplaces, and society” and “ageist thoughts, attitudes, and behaviors.”

More recently, NYU hosted an “inclusive” event advocating the decriminalization of “sex work.” The event, which was organized by the school’s LGBTQ+ Center, was entitled “Quench: Decriminalizing Sex Work,” and featured a speaker who worked in the “trans adult entertainment field.”

Campus Reform has contacted NYU for comment. This article will be updated accordingly.