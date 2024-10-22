Oregon State hosts DEI-based 'Affinity Night' for BIPOC students

Oregon State University recently hosted an “Affinity Night” with an invitation extended only to BIPOC (Black, Indigenous, People of Color) individuals or those who are “part of a diaspora or immigrant community.”

On Thursday, the school’s Ray Theater featured actress Priyanka Shetty for an event that was intended for “anyone who identifies as BIPOC (Black, Indigenous, People of Color) or as part of a diaspora or immigrant community,” according to an event description.

”We offer Affinity Nights when the artistic, intellectual or cultural content of a particular show suggests that individuals of particular identities may appreciate an affinity environment for viewing or conversation,” the web page reads. “For the Affinity Night performance on October 17th, we invite anyone who identifies as BIPOC (Black, Indigenous, People of Color) or as part of a diaspora or immigrant community.”

The website also describes the show as a “witty, dark comedy about just your typical Indian metalhead and software-engineer-turned-actor.”

”Gear up for a funny, tumultuous ride by this ‘one-woman wonder’ through immiscible cultures, unforgettable love, irreparable loss, and the desperation of not belonging anywhere,” the web page continues.

Shetty’s LinkedIn account notes that she is a member of the Actors’ Equity Association labor union, which is a part of the AFL-CIO. In August, the Actors’ Equity Association endorsed the Kamala Harris-Tim Walz presidential ticket, with Executive Director Al Vincent stating that Harris “fights for the issues that matter most to Equity members, including preserving our democracy, protecting abortion access, stopping climate change and enacting common-sense gun control.”

Shetty’s personal website also indicates she has developed another play called “#Charlottesville,” which is “a play about the white supremacist ‘Unite the Right’ rally in Charlottesville VA constructed verbatim from interviews with local residents.”

Shetty’s Oregon State appearance was presented by the Patricia Valian Reser Center and received the support of the OSU Women’s Giving Circle.

A sustainability and inclusion statement from the center states that it aims to “feature the voices, artworks, histories, traditions, and perspectives of BIPOC, LGBTQIA, women, disabled, and other communities that have been minoritized or otherwise underrepresented within the history of art and its marketplaces.”

The center also works to include ”BIPOC, LGBTQIA, and/or disabled members on design on curatorial teams from the outset of project development.”

Campus Reform has contacted Oregon State and Priyanka Shetty for comment. This article will be updated accordingly.