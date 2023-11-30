Opinion
POLL: Nearly 3 in 4 Jewish students report experiencing anti-Semitism following Hamas attack

Before the attack, 67% of Jewish students said they felt physically safe on campus. Now that number has dropped to 46%.

Campus Reform
November 30, 2023, 1:15 pm ET

Nearly 3 out of 4 college Jewish students report having seen or been the victim of anti-Semitic incidents since the Oct. 7 Hamas terror attack on Israel.

According to data from the Anti-Defamation League and Hillel International, published by The New York Post Wednesday,  nearly 73% of students say they have experienced anti-Semitism against themselves or others– up from 63% in 2021.

[RELATED: Harvard to undergo civil rights investigation for campus anti-Semitism]

Before the attack, 67% of Jewish students said they felt physically safe on campus. Now that number has dropped to 46%.

The number of Jewish students who said they felt emotionally safe on campus was cut in half following the attack– from 66% down to 33%.

[RELATED: Dept of Ed launches federal investigation into both anti-SemItism and Islamophobia on campus]

Before the attack, 64% reported feeling that their universities were “welcoming and supportive” of them. That number has dropped to 44%.

Seven American universities are currently subjects of civil rights investigations by the Department of Education for anti-Semitic incidents and environments following the attack.

