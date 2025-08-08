Portland State shutters DEI office, plans restructure while reaffirming commitment to 'equity'

Portland State University (PSU) announced it will dissolve its standalone Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion (DEI) office as part of a broad reorganization effort.

”The portfolio of student support services currently existing within Global Diversity and Inclusion, including multicultural student services and student retention programs, will move to the Office of Academic Affairs,” PSU President Ann Cudd stated on July 28.

Meanwhile, the Office of Equity and Compliance will be merged into a new Office of Equity, Compliance & Internal Audit. A new university-wide Chief Diversity Officer position will be created, reporting directly to the President’s Office to collaborate across campus departments.

The university said the changes are in response to financial challenges and calls for reform, aiming to create a unified, student-centered ecosystem to improve efficiency and service quality.

”As the higher education landscape continues to shift and PSU continues to face financial challenges, it is imperative that we streamline our operations in order to achieve the highest and most efficient service level to students from application to graduation,” Cudd described in her announcement.

University spokesperson Katy Swordfisk told KOIN News that the school’s decision to end its DEI office was unrelated to the Trump administration’s anti-DEI crackdown, saying the move had “nothing to do with the federal administration.”

However, the move places PSU among a growing number of institutions reconsidering or ending separate DEI offices amid evolving priorities in higher education administration.

Campus Reform has reported on other instances of left-leaning ideological expression at PSU.

Last April, pro-Palestinian protesters at PSU occupied and heavily damaged the school’s Millar Library, which did not reopen until September. The occupation caused over $1.2 million in damage; students and the state covered approximately $100,000.

”It was impossible to imagine how long it would take to repair the library because it was in such disrepair,” explained Cris Paschild, associate dean of the library.

This year, a Portland State University professor was placed on administrative leave after being caught on camera saying, “I am Hamas,” at an off-campus event.

Cudd, the school’s president, condemned the statement as “unacceptable” and launched an investigation. “PSU stands unequivocally against antisemitism, terrorism, and hate of any kind, including the statements made in this video,” Cudd stated at the time.

Campus Reform has contacted Portland State University for comment. This article will be updated accordingly.