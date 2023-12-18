Presbyterian college cancels 'BDSM 101' event led by pro-LGBT chaplain

On Nov. 10, Rhodes College canceled a “BDSM 101” workshop event that its chaplain planned for students to attend on campus the following Wednesday.

“Chaplain Beatrix will host a local dominatrix to share wisdom on how to safely, sanely and consensually learn about bondage, discipline-domination, sadism-submission and masochism,” an event flier obtained by FOX 13 Memphis said.

The announcement also noted that students would have an opportunity to submit anonymous questions during the training.

The private Tennessee institution, historically tied to the Presbyterian Church, employs Beatrix Weil as community chaplain, a position that the school claims “fosters and enriches the religious and spiritual life of the Rhodes College community.”

Rhodes told FOX 13 that the BDSM 101 event was canceled as soon as it came to the school’s attention and that it was “not a college-sanctioned event.” Weil, however, still remains the official chaplain at the Memphis institution.

Weil’s university web page notes she is a “‘safe zone,’ which means she is trained in supporting people of the LGBTQIA+ community.” She also has a history of promoting similar events that combine themes of identity politics and faith.

In June, Weil posted a group photo to Instagram from the Rhodes College Pride parade. The photo features Weil alongside two Blue Suede Sisters who identify as “drag nuns.” The organization also advocates for numerous progressive social issues while relieving “stigmatic guilt” and wearing “whiteface.”

Other events previously led by Weil at Rhodes College include a “LGBTQIA+ Affirmation Party” and a “Queer Black Theology” discussion group.

Weil also had a dominatrix speak during her “Let’s Talk About Sex” first-year seminar earlier this year, according to National Review.

Weil is a graduate of the University of Notre Dame and the Princeton Theological Seminary.

Campus Reform has regularly covered instances of colleges promoting the sexualization of their students.

In August, Campus Reform reported that a community college offered students a “Talking Dirty” course that examined topics such as BDSM, prostitution, and abortion, among others. The class flier pitched the class as “all about sex–‘what’s not to like?’”

