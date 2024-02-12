Princeton expands commitment to 'diversity' with DEI librarian and DEI athletics hires

On Jan. 29, Princeton University in New Jersey published its latest annual report on Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion (DEI), which highlights recent significant DEI expansions and programs implemented.

According to the Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion Annual Report for 2022-2023, Princeton’s McGraw Center for Teaching and Learning offered “Inclusive Pedagogy Grants,” which “invite faculty to revise an element of a course to more strongly reflect equitable and inclusive teaching practices.”

Awarded to 10 individuals, these grants “provide funding for faculty to devise new assignments, alter a course’s structure and/or include a wider range of voices in academic materials used for teaching.”

The report also highlights the Princeton Library’s appointment of an “inaugural executive head and associate University librarian for diversity, equity and inclusion.”

The purpose of the new DEI librarian position is to “provide strategic vision and support for initiatives across the libraries,” including by hosting “listening sessions with all staff” and conducting a “departmental climate survey.”

In August 2022, Princeton hired Ufuoma Abiola to be its first DEI librarian. The announcement of the decision on Princeton’s website notes that she is a “strong, proven DEI thought leader” and that her research interests include “DEI,” “skin tone bias,” and “colorism.”

The latest DEI report additionally notes that Princeton Athletics recently gained a “new associate director of athletics for diversity, equity and inclusion, and also launched a new Princeton Athletics Diversity, Equity and Inclusion webpage.” Princeton Athletics also participated in the “NCAA Inclusion Forum” and published a “Transgender and Nonbinary Inclusion Guidelines and Resources Guide.”

According to the report, Princeton also has a “Supplier Diversity Program” which “seeks to expand the equal opportunity for all potential vendors to compete for University business.” As a result, “Over $194 million dollars [were] spent with diverse suppliers in fiscal year 2023.”

The report even acknowledges the possibility of relocating or removing a campus statue of John Witherspoon, a U.S. Founding Father and Princeton’s sixth president. Witherspoon has come under fire in recent years due to his “participation in slavery,” The Princeton Tory writes.

Campus Reform has contacted Princeton University and Princeton’s Office of Diversity and Inclusion for comment. This article will be updated accordingly.