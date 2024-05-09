Opinion
Rapping Fordham professor praises disruptive anti-Israel protesters

'I’m notorious PHD from Grand Army Plaza and I’m raising my voice against genocide in Gaza.'

Screenshot taken from Instagram of Fordham SJP.
Michael Duke | New York Correspondent
May 9, 2024, 1:32 pm ET

Dr. Mark Naison, Professor of History and African & African American Studies at Fordham University in New York City, released a video voicing support for the anti-Israel group Student for Justice in Palestine (SJP). 

In the video, posted to SJP’s Instagram, Naison, stated: “I am sending a message to the brave students in Students for Justice in Palestine, and everybody who participated in the encampment and protest yesterday.”

[CHAOS AT FORDHAM: Woman speaks out after protester rips Israeli flag from her hands, says it’s ‘Baffling’: EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW] 

Continuing: “It is absolutely outrageous that this university would suspend and arrest students who are fighting against genocide in Gaza. I support an immediate end to all suspensions, also no one should be removed from housing and I urge you to continue to speaking up [sic] and speaking out [sic].” 

He concluded by stating: “A lot of faculty are behind you but most of all, to have a quote from the protests at the Chicago convention in 1968, ‘the whole world is watching.’ I am so proud of all of you, thank you.” 

Naison also posted a picture of the protesting students to his own Instagram and wrote: “Students want to stay the night and Admin may let them. They need sleeping bags. You can bring the [sic] through the Bathgate entrance.” 

The anti-Israel protest at Fordham resulted in at least 15 arrests. 

Nelson also posted a video showing a student protester reading a statement allegedly written by him, claiming: “My statement in support of arrested students at Fordham, now facing suspension, being read at a rally on Fordham’s Rose Hill campus.” 

In another video, Naison can be seen singing what he called a “shirt [sic] rap”: “I’m notorious PHD from Grand Army Plaza and I’m raising my voice against genocide in Gaza.”

[RELATED: Speaker at Fordham tries to guilt trip students into boycotting Israel: EXCLUSIVE PHOTOS]

On Oct. 26, following Hamas’s Oct. 7 massacre of Jewish civilians in Israel, Naison wrote: “It is important to openly proclaim that not all people self identified as Jewish support the Israeli governments [sic] actions is [sic] Gaza. This is not only a matter of conscience, it Is to let our Palestinian friends know that their lives, their deaths, their political status and their futures matter to us, and stopping violence directed at Gaza is now a foremost priority of people striving for peace and justice in the region and the world. Everyone’s life is precious or no one’s life is precious.”

Campus Reform has contacted Fordham University for comment. This article will be updated accordingly. 

