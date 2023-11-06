Rep. Foxx supports resolution condemning campus Hamas support

Congresswoman Dr. Virginia Foxx (R-NC) spoke in favor of a resolution to condemn anti-Semitism and support for terrorist groups on campus.

HR 798, titled “Condemning the support of Hamas, Hezbollah, and other terrorist organizations at institutions of higher education, which may lead to the creation of a hostile environment for Jewish students, faculty, and staff,” was introduced in the House on Oct. 19.

The House Committee on Education and the Workforce debated on the resolution on Wednesday. Foxx spoke out in favor of the resolution, stating that “[t]he word that comes to mind is regression” when discussing the current state of college campuses.

“It started with quotas. In 1922, Harvard President Abbott Lowell proposed a cap on the number of Jewish enrollees each year. Many other universities adopted similar policies,” Foxx continued.

“Out of Jewish quotas, alternative Jewish education opportunities were born. In 1948, Brandeis University was founded. It was named after Lowell’s great enemy, the first Jewish Supreme Court Justice Louis Brandeis. The initial 107-student class at Brandeis was overwhelmingly Jewish, and just 12 miles down the road from Cambridge it stood as a stark reminder of ethnic discrimination.”

She went on to draw parallels between these events and the current anti-Semitism on college campuses, stating that “[t]he world progressed greatly in the post-war period, but the events of the past month have ripped open a wound in American postsecondary education that had been festering.”

“There is no better example than modern Harvard. The coalition student group letter from Harvard was the first antisemitic demonstration on campus to make the news after Hamas’ October 7 attack, harkening back to Harvard’s Jewish quotas. Harvard is a bellwether, for better or for worse,” Foxx continued.

Campus Reform has reported on several instances of anti-Semitism on college campuses following Hamas’ Oct. 7, attack on Israel, including the pro-Hamas joint statement from Harvard student groups.

In addition, Campus Reform reported an incident during which Stanford professor Ameer Hasan Loggins allegedly “rounded up” Jewish students, made them stand in a corner, and told them that “[t]his is what Israel does to the Palestinians.”

“H. Res. 798 condemns the support of terrorists and condemns antisemitic behavior. I thank Representative Owens for putting this important resolution forward and I pray that it’s a step towards reversing the abhorrent behavior that has taken over college campuses. We must throw antisemitism into the dustbin of history where it belongs,” Foxx concluded.

