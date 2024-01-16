Rice University blasted on social media for offering new course on 'Afrochemistry'

Rice University in Houston, Texas is being criticized on social media for offering a new course in “Afrochemistry.”

The course will be taught during the upcoming spring semester, according to an online description.

”Students will apply chemical tools and analysis to understand Black life in the U.S. and students will implement African American sensibilities to analyze chemistry. Diverse historical and contemporary scientists, intellectuals, and chemical discoveries will inform personal reflections and proposals for addressing inequities in chemistry and chemical education. This course will be accessible to students from a variety of backgrounds including STEM and non-STEM disciplines. No prior knowledge of chemistry or African American studies is required for engagement in this course,” the description states.

The course’s instructor, Brooke Johnson, is on the university’s “DEI team,” according to her faculty page.

The course has no final exam, according to its description.

”Dr. Johnson is passionate about the intersection of science and social justice and using her unique experiences to teach, support and inspire diverse students,” her faculty page states.

Filmmaker Eli Steele wrote on X, “This was not the “Dream” that MLK had.”

”They’re out @TheBabylonBee -ing @TheBabylonBee,” one user on X wrote.

”This has to be a bad joke. Too bad it’s not,” another person wrote.

Campus Reform reached out to Rice University for comment.















