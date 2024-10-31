Riley Gaines Center shows support for two volleyball teams who refused to play against men

The Riley Gaines Center at the Leadership Institute came out to support a game between two female volleyball teams that had both previously refused to play against biological men.

The Center, headed and founded by swimming champion and women’s sports advocate Riley Gaines, is dedicated to building a “nationwide movement to defend women, common sense, and free speech.”

The Tuesday game at Logan, Utah, featured Utah State University and the University of Nevada-Reno. Members from the Riley Gaines Center were at the game, as well as Leadership Institute staffers, showing their support for the teams and giving out t-shirts to spectators.

Coverage was picked up by local outlet Fox 13.



Several schools’ female volleyball teams including Utah State and Nevada-Reno have recently refused to play against San Jose State University’s team, which has a 6-foot-tall male player named Blaire Fleming. The other universities are Boise State, Wyoming, and Southern Utah.



“Sporting categories were created to be exclusive and there’s reasons for that, and that should be based off your sex,” said Riley Gaines Center ambassador Kaitlynn Wheeler.

The Riley Gaines Center recently launched Project BOYcott to support women athletes who refuse to go up against teams that allow men on their rosters, thus giving themselves an unfair advantage and putting the safety of their female opponents at risk.

Speaking about the importance of Project BOYcott, Riley Gaines previously told Campus Reform: “We are here to support and empower women and girls to take a stand for truth. Through this initiative, we are celebrating those who dare speak up loudly and refuse to surrender their sports and spaces to men.”

