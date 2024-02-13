Riley Gaines SFSU hecklers named to 'worst censors' list as Gaines plans spring college tour

As former collegiate swimmer and women’s sports advocate Riley Gaines plans to go on another speaking tour across American campuses this spring, protesters at one of her events have been named to the Foundation for Individual Rights and Expression’s “worst censors” list.

As Campus Reform previously reported, when Gaines spoke at San Francisco State University’s Turning Point USA chapter in April 2023, protesters attempted to disrupt her event by “stomping” and “yelling” in attempts to shout down her voice.

Protesters even followed Gaines after the event when she was escorted to a secure location by police, where she was forced to stay for nearly three hours until the hecklers left.

Meanwhile, San Francisco State University, according to FIRE, initiated an investigation into one of its professors for displaying “a drawing of the Prophet Muhammad in his course on the history of the Islamic world.”

According to the Daily Mail, the university began its investigation in March 2023 after a Muslim student complained.

SFSU President Lynn Mahoney praised campus community members who “rallied quickly to host alternative inclusive events, protest peacefully and provide one another with support at a difficult moment,” according to KRON.

Mahoney attempted to diminish the incident as a “disturbance” that “delayed the speaker’s departure.”

She will be speaking at the following campuses this spring after launching the Riley Gaines Center at the Leadership Institute.

- University of Alabama: February 15 at 6 P.M.

- University of Notre Dame: February 16 at 6 P.M.

- University of North Carolina-Charlotte: February 20 at 4 P.M.

- University of South Carolina: February 21 at 6 P.M.

- Anderson University: February 22 at 6 P.M.

- William Paterson University: March 1 at 6 P.M.

- Grand Canyon University: March 7 at 6 P.M.

- Georgia Institute of Technology: March 13 at 6 P.M.

- University of Georgia: March 14 at 6 P.M.

- Truett McConnell University: March 15 at 6 P.M.

- University of Tampa: March 20 at 6 P.M.

- University of Florida: March 21 at 6 P.M.

- Texas State University: March 27 at 6 P.M.

- The University of Texas at San Antonio: March 28 at 6 P.M.

- Texas Tech University: March 29 at 6 P.M.

- Colorado State University: April 3 at 6 P.M.

- University of California, Berkeley: April 4 at 6 P.M.

- University of Utah: April 5 at 6 P.M.

- North Dakota State University: April 10 at 6 P.M.

- University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign: April 18 at 6 P.M.

- University at Albany - State University of New York: April 19 at 6 P.M.