Rutgers professor signs petition to ban Turning Point USA chapter amid campus tensions

Rutgers University is standing by a professor who signed an online petition calling for the removal of the school’s Turning Point USA chapter, which critics say promotes “hate speech” and “incites violence.”

Fox News identified Tia Kolbaba, an associate professor of religion, as a signatory after her name appeared in the petition’s rotating list of “recent signers.”

Rutgers defended Kolbaba’s right to free expression, saying the university is “committed to upholding the rights of students and faculty to free speech and academic freedom.”

[RELATED: Second East Tennessee State prof retires following Charlie Kirk controversy]

The petition surfaced weeks after Turning Point founder Charlie Kirk was assassinated during a Utah Valley University event. Rutgers TPUSA member Ava Kwan said the petition was “blatantly defamatory.”

According to her profile online, Kolbaba is an associate professor of religion at Rutgers University specializing in Early Christianity and Byzantine Studies, with a Ph.D. from the University of Toronto.

The petition calls for Rutgers University to “immediately disband the Turning Point USA chapter” from campus, alleging that the group has “promoted hate speech” and “incited violence against our community.”

It also argues that the group’s activities “undermine the core values of respect, diversity, and inclusion” and contradict the university’s educational mission. Finally, the petition urges Rutgers to act decisively to “restore security and inclusivity” and ensure a campus where all students and faculty “feel safe and valued.”

Campus Reform has recently reported about other Rutgers professors who have expressed support for left-wing causes.

Rutgers professor Mark Bray, known as “Dr. Antifa” and author of Antifa: The Anti-Fascist Handbook, announced he is moving to Europe after being doxxed.

Bray told students he would teach online “for safety reasons.” His decision follows a Turning Point USA petition calling for his firing.

[RELATED: Student says he was reprimanded for wearing TPUSA-issued hat while eulogizing Charlie Kirk]

Another Rutgers professor, Todd Wolfson, has also faced backlash for remarks about Charlie Kirk and President Donald Trump.

Wolfson, who serves as president of the American Association of University Professors, sparked controversy after falsely claiming the suspect in Kirk’s assassination was a “right wing kid.” Screenshots captured Wolfson accusing conservatives of hypocrisy before he deleted the post.

Wolfson has previously attracted criticism for his political commentary, including labeling J.D. Vance a “fascist,” calling for an end to U.S. arms sales to Israel over “scholasticide” in Gaza, and asserting that professors should “stand for things” instead of remaining neutral.

Campus Reform has contacted Rutgers University, TPUSA, and Tia Kolbaba for comment. This article will be updated accordingly.