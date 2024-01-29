Rutgers student gov gave SJP over $20,000 for Palestinian ‘teach-in,' national conference, and more: EXCLUSIVE

The Rutgers University Student Assembly gave over $20,000 to its Students for Justice in Palestine Chapter for several events over the past year, according to a review of public records by Campus Reform.

In the student government’s Fall 2023 budget, SJP got $2,020.20 for a “Palestinian History and Divestment Panel” and another $2,835.00 for the “National Students for Justice in Palestine Conference.” The group also received $816.00 in funds designated for organizational maintenance.

The pro-Palestinian group also received 8,682.70 for two events listed as “pinkwashing information session” in 2023, along with another $884.00 designated for organizational maintenance.

As defined by the BDS movement, pinkwashing “is an Israeli government propaganda strategy that cynically exploits LGBTQIA+ rights to project a progressive image while concealing Israel’s occupation and apartheid policies oppressing Palestinians.”

The Anti-Defamation League states that this is an unfair accusation, as Israel “has an undeniably strong record of freedoms and protections for LGBTQ+ people, promotion of environmental-friendly initiatives, prominent veganism movement, and many other socially conscious policies.”

For the Spring 2024 budget, SJP will receive $3,976.98 in student government funding for a “Palestinian History Day, Event and Teach-in” event. The group will also receive $868.70 in organizational maintenance funds.

Roz Rothstein, co-founder and CEO of StandWithUs, a pro-Israel education organization, told Campus Reform that student government funding should be focused on events improving the campus.

”Student groups should ideally not be hate groups, and SJP should be no different. Allocation of funds should be based on programs that support the group and/or make the campus better. Not for programs that attack other groups on campus. Clearly SJP has learned nothing from their suspension, and the university allocation committee may be paving the way for a more dangerous campus climate by funding SJP antisemitism,” said Rothstein.

The Rutgers University administration in New Brunswick, New Jersey suspended the SJP chapter on December 12, 2023, and reinstated the organization on January 17, as Campus Reform previously reported. It will remain on probation until December 2024.

According to Fox News Digital, Associate Dean of Students Michelle Jefferson wrote a letter to the organization, stating they were originally suspended for allegedly violating multiple university policies.

”You allegedly have had multiple cases of disrupting classes, a program, meals, and students studying,” Jefferson wrote.

Rutgers-New Brunswick Chancellor Francine Conway wrote a letter to the campus community when the group was suspended, which was titled “Clarifying our Policies and Procedures,” but didn’t mention the organization by name.

”In recent weeks, our campus has witnessed a wide range of gatherings and events in response to the ongoing war between Israel and Hamas. Some of these events have been characterized by moments of unrest that have caused members of our community to fear for their safety. While Rutgers–New Brunswick is a public institution that protects and values free speech and an open exchange of ideas, this exchange cannot come at the expense of individual and campus safety. Below I offer clarification of the university’s policies and procedures for responding to incidents of unrest,” Conway wrote.

