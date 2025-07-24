Samford job listing reveals continued support for DEI programming

Samford University recently posted a position dedicated to advancing diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI) programs and initiatives.

The listing, initially posted on July 14, has been deleted from the Alabama school’s website but remains online on platforms such as ZipRecruiter, according to 1819 News.

The job title is the “Program Coordinator, Student Success and Diversity.”

According to the listing, the position helps to foster an “inclusive campus environment” through planning and executing “diversity-focused programs and events that promote cultural awareness, engagement, and belonging among students, faculty, and staff.”

In advancing DEI across campus, the position will “plan, direct, and implement university-wide heritage month programming,” including Black History Month, Hispanic Heritage Month, and more.

Additionally, they will “support and advise student cultural organizations such as the Black Student Union, Latino Student Organization, National Pan-Hellenic Council, DREAM, and other organizations.”

The role additionally includes managing the “Diversity Ambassadors program” and collaborating “with campus partners, faculty, and student organizations to enhance multicultural engagement and leadership.”

In total, Samford has substantial DEI programs still in operation. According to the school’s website, it employs student “Diversity Ambassadors” who promote DEI throughout the admissions process.

”Samford University Diversity Ambassadors are committed to learning about and sharing the importance of diversity, equity, and inclusion,” the website explains.

Samford still retains an Office of Student Success and Diversity. The goal of the diversity office, per the school’s website, is “to advance efforts that engage the Samford community in multicultural curricular and co-curricular development.”

Campus Reform has reported on a number of federal investigations following the Department of Education’s notice warning schools they may lose their federal funding if they retain DEI initiatives. The department set a February 28 deadline to comply with the requirements.

“All students are entitled to a school environment free from discrimination,” the notice stated. “The Department is committed to ensuring those principles are a reality.”

Campus Reform has also reported about the nationwide scale-back of DEI initiatives following the Trump administration’s crackdown against the policy.

The University of Southern California, the University of Alaska, Vanderbilt University, Northwestern University, Stanford University, and the University of Michigan have all removed references to DEI online.

Several schools within Harvard University have also recently eliminated the controversial policy, including the Harvard Divinity School and Harvard Business School.

Campus Reform has contacted Samford University for comment. This article will be updated accordingly.