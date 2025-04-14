SDSU holds 'National Deaf LGBTQ Awareness Week'

San Diego State University is currently recognizing deaf people who identify as LGBT with an “National Deaf LGBTQ Awareness Week.”

The university’s Pride Center promoted the celebration on Instagram, which is taking place from April 7-13.

[RELATED: Indiana University encourages ‘transitioning’ as part of its commitment to LGBT community]

“The Pride Center recognizes the unique ways Deaf 2SLGBTQIA+ individuals navigate the world and systems,” the post says.

National Deaf LGBTQ Awareness Week was created by the Deaf Queer Resource Center in 2018, according to the post. The center is a non-profit organization based in San Francisco and maintains an Instagram page dedicated to the week-long celebration.

The SDSU Pride Center’s Instagram post also describes the event “as a way to support, uplift, and make Deaf LGBTQ communities more visible.”

“One day, they hope to see the week celebrated in all Deaf schools, and that all Deaf 2SLGBTQIA+ youth will feel seen and validated for all of who they are and each of their identities,” the post continues.

The SDSU Pride Center hosts many LGBTQ-based events on campus. On April 24, the center is holding “Queerceañerx,” an event that recognizes LGBT-identifying students and illegal immigrants or “undocuqueerness.”

“Join us for an unforgettable celebration of undocuqueerness, resilience, and the transformative power of migration,” an event description says.

Colleges and universities celebrate many LGBT-based affinity days, as Campus Reform has reported.

Earlier this month, Minnesota State University at Mankato recognized “International Asexuality Day” to call attention to students who identify as having no sexual attraction. The university’s LGBT Center also celebrated various “sub-identities” of asexuality, including “Demisexuality,” “Greysexuality,” and “Aceflux.”

[RELATED: University of Alabama exempts YAF from putting mandatory LGBT language in group constitution]

Several universities, including Boston University and Eastern Connecticut State University, celebrated “Trans Day of Visibility” last month, one of many transgender-based celebrations throughout the year. Last semester, the City University of New York observed the “Transgender Day of Remembrance.”

Campus Reform contacted San Diego State University and the Pride Center for comment. This story will be updated accordingly.