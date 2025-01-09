Sen. Tommy Tuberville introduces bill to ban men from joining women’s sports

Newly introduced legislation in the Senate would protect women’s sports by banning the participation of men.

The bill, S. 9, also called the “Protection of Women and Girls in Sports Act,” was introduced on Tuesday by Sen. Tommy Tuberville (R-Ala.).

The legislation, according to Tuberville’s press release announcing the initiative, “[e]nsures Title IX provisions treat gender as ‘recognized based solely on a person’s reproductive biology and genetics at birth’” and “[b]ans recipients of federal funding from operating, sponsoring, or facilitating athletic programs that permit a male to participate in a women’s sporting event.”

Tuberville’s initiative comes after President Joe Biden attempted to permanently revise Title IX, which is meant to protect women, to include men who “identify” as women. The Biden administration eventually withdrew its proposed revision.

Thirty other Republican senators are cosponsoring the bill, as Tuberville’s press release states.

Tuberville said: “I have said many times that I think Title IX is one of the best things to come out of Washington. But in the last few years, it has been destroyed. While I’m glad that the Biden administration ultimately rescinded the proposed rule, Congress has to ensure this never happens again.”

The Alabama senator wrote an op-ed for OutKick explaining his legislation on Wednesday, blaming the Biden administration for doing “all it can to dismantle Title IX protections for women in favor of radical gender ideology,” and stating that “[w]ith President Trump’s resounding victory last November, the American people sent a clear message to Washington that they want to protect and preserve the original purpose of Title IX.”

The Protection of Women and Girls in Sports Act will “right the wrongs of the Biden administration by preventing women from being exposed to unfair and dangerous competition, as well as protecting women’s privacy in locker rooms,” Tuberville writes.

“I encourage all my colleagues, Republican and Democrat alike, to support my legislation. By uniting behind the Protection of Women and Girls in Sports Act, Title IX will be restored, stitching back together a piece of the American fabric that has made our country more united and less divided,” he concludes.

The issue of male participation in female sports, justified on the basis of so-called “gender identity,” has caused concerns for years about the unfairness of men playing against women, as well as worries over the safety and privacy of women who are forced to share spaces like restrooms and locker rooms with the opposite sex.

San Jose State University recently caused controversy when it allowed a man, Blaire Fleming, to play on its female volleyball team and to compete against female players. The school allegedly hid Fleming’s true identity from his female colleagues and took action against those who complained. Fleming’s participation consistently caused other female volleyball teams to forfeit matches in protest, and more than a third of San Jose State’s team left following the controversial season.

Campus Reform has reached out to Sen. Tuberville for comment. This article will be updated accordingly.