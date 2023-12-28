SHOCKING POLL: 30% of Gen Z thinks Osama bin Laden's ideas were a 'force for good'

One in five Generation Z Americans have a positive view of Osama bin Laden and one in three think his ideas were a “force for good.”

Those shocking numbers come from a new survey of 18-to-29-year-olds that gauged perceptions of the al-Qaeda terrorism leader who masterminded the 9/11 attacks on the World Trade Center in 2001.

This survey and the anti-American sentiments it reveals appear to be an extension of the TikTok trend earlier this year in which young Americans praised bin Laden’s 2002 “Letter to America,” which the terrorist wrote to justify blowing up the Twin Towers.

Campus Reform covered the disturbing social media trend and has been reporting for years that higher education indoctrinates students with anti-American rhetoric. Examples of the latter include professors denigrating American history and bashing the celebration of holidays including July 4.

Campus Reform has also been covering the fallout of this indoctrination.

For example, in 2014, a University of Wyoming student wrote an opinion piece arguing that Americans needed to “get over” 9/11. In 2021, an annual North Dakota State University survey found that 57% of liberal-identifying students considered themselves unpatriotic.

Widespread campus anti-Americanism has also fueled anti-Israel and anti-Semitic activism at universities, which has resulted in physical attacks on Jewish students.

In November, Campus Reform Higher Education Fellow Nicholas Giordano spoke with CUNY Law Professor Jeffrey Lax about how the anti-Americanism exacerbates Jew-hatred on college campuses as part of a larger attempt to dismantle Western civilization.

Watch the full interview here.