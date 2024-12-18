SJP leader at George Mason University whose home had anti-Semitic and pro-terrorist signs once urged school to bash Jewish state

Screenshot taken from Daily Wire's X account.

A student at George Mason University who once led the school’s now-banned chapter of Students for Justice in Palestine had previously called on the school to denounce Israel.

Jena Chanaa, along with her sister Noor, led the school’s SJP chapter, which was banned by the university on Nov. 8 after the pair fell under suspicion involving an incident in which anti-Israel activists vandalized parts of campus.

As part of the investigation into the vandalism incident, police officers searched the Chanaas’s home, where they found firearms, symbols of terrorist groups, and the message “death to Jews.”

The Daily Wire released on Monday a video of a keffiyeh-clad Jena Chanaa addressing the university’s Board of Visitors in April.

She condemned Israel’s counteroffensive against the terrorist group Hamas following the Oct. 7 massacre as “genocide,” and added: “Our students are facing great losses every single day, forced to live through this nightmare and forced to live with the knowledge that their own university is not doing anything to position themselves against the genocide that is actively causing this tragedy.”

She continued: “As someone who has personally been involved in this campus-wide movement, it has been extremely disappointing to see the university position itself on the side of neutrality. . . . I implore you to place George Mason on the correct side of history. Do your part to support all students and community members affected by this genocide and call for a ceasefire now.”

“Thank you all, and free Palestine,” she concluded.

More and more universities have been adopting official policies of institutional neutrality to refrain from making official statements on controversial issues, such as Dartmouth, Harvard, and Cornell.

Campus Reform reached out to George Mason University for comment. This article will be updated accordingly.