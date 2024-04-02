Socialists and anti-Israel Stanford students join forces to protest outside Condoleezza Rice event

This March, more than 70 students protested next to Encina Hall at Stanford University alongside a display of Palestinian flags and a cut-out image portraying Stanford President Richard Saller with bloodied hands, according to The Stanford Daily.



The students were there to call for Stanford to divest from its connections to Israel and to protest an event at which former Secretary of State and current Hoover Institute Director Condoleezza Rice spoke, wrote The Stanford Daily.



According to an Instagram post from the Party for Socialism and Liberation - Bay Area and Stanford’s chapter of Students for Justice in Palestine, the event featuring Rice was called “What does America stand for.”



The post stated: “Stanford students respond to the call for action against the invasion of Rafah and Condoleeza Rice’s event ‘what does America stand for’. They responded by telling her what the people stand for: a liberated Palestine and ending Stanford’s profiteering from the genocide!”



The post continued: “As we moved around the outside of the venue, the cops threatened academic discipline for students using speakers for ‘amplified sound’. They also had cops barricade typically open and public courtyards from protestors. We were still able to disrupt with our yelling, chanting and drumming!”



“Long live the resistance! Long live Palestine!” it concluded.



The Stanford Daily reported that the students chanted anti-Israel messages such as “Not another nickel, not another dime, no more money for Israel’s crimes,” called for the university to divest from Israel and certain companies with ties to the Jewish State, and condemned Rice’s previous role in the Iraq War.



Though the students protested the university’s connections to companies with ties to Israel, such as Lockheed Martin and Chevron, it is not certain if Stanford has direct investments in these enterprises, wrote The Stanford Daily.



Students for Justice in Palestine, Jewish Voices for Peace, and the Muslim Student Union were involved in the event, The Stanford Daily related.



As seen in the Instagram post about the event, one of the speakers addressed the crowd of students, saying: “We will not allow this university in our name, with our money, to host terrible people, who wish terrible things upon us and our family. . . . Stanford continues to ignore its students its allies, its communities, in favor of money . . . Day in and day out we are here to make it clear: war criminals, Zionists, racists, are not welcome.”



Stanford has recently seen several other anti-Israel protests on campus.



On Feb. 24, “a group of anti-Israel student protesters . . . interrupted a Family Weekend event . . . with loud chants blaming the school for violence against Palestine,” Campus Reform reported.



On Feb. 21, the Stanford group Sit in to Stop Genocide announced it would “stage a sit-in at a Starbucks on campus to protest Israel and pledge their commitment to the Boycott, Sanction, and Divest movement,” Campus Reform related.



Also this February, Stanford “agreed to four demands from a group of pro-Palestine protesters who staged a sit-in on campus for 120 days, in exchange for a promise from the group to end its demonstration,” as Campus Reform wrote.



