Sorority honors 37-year-old man as honorary member

A national sorority has admitted a 37-year-old man who identifies as a woman to be an honorary member.

On its website, Sigma Kappa lists Stevie Tran among its “Honor Initiates.” Tran was honored by the organization earlier this month at its national convention in Boston.

“Stevie V. Tran, Esq. (she/her) is a practicing attorney dedicated to serving the fraternity/sorority community, focusing on the unique needs of culturally based fraternal organizations,” Sigma Kappa writes. “She authored one of the first articles on transgender inclusion within fraternal organizations, and she provides guidance on all matters related to diversity, equity, and inclusion.”

According to his LinkedIn profile, Tran is involved with LGBTQ “legal issues” and is a partner for the Phoenix-based Tran Legal Group, a law firm that specifically focuses on “transgender and non-binary individuals.”

The firm also notes that Tran has “advised numerous institutions and organizations in addressing transgender and non-binary inclusion and developing policies on diversity and non-discrimination.” He is also listed as an author of “one of the first articles on transgender inclusion within fraternal organizations and continues to educate and advise on this matter.”

As noted by Campus Reform correspondent and Sigma Kappa member Sarah Green, the sorority contacted thousands of members and alumni last year to inquire about the prospects of offering membership to individuals who identify as “nonbinary.”

The published results of the survey indicate that a plurality of respondents do not support such people being admitted to the sorority. 45 percent answered “No” to a question about there being “space” for such “nonbinary” people in the organization, while over 47 percent responded that the sorority “should not amend” its membership eligibility to accommodate such individuals.









After releasing the survey results in a spring 2024 publication earlier this year, Sigma Kappa noted that it was establishing a special committee to “provide targeted year-round education to address information gaps, questions and concerns shared in the membership eligibility survey and focus groups.”

Despite the survey results, the sorority wrote that its national council was still “focused on creating a more welcoming place for our nonbinary members.”

Similarly, in October 2022, Artemis Langford was admitted to the University of Wyoming’s Kappa Kappa Gamma sorority chapter despite being a man. After concerned members filed a lawsuit against the organization for allowing Langford to join, the sorority claimed that the move was “frivolous litigation” being used by those “who may seek to use the courts for their own political purposes.”

In August 2023, a judge dismissed the plaintiff’s case despite accusations of Langford “voyeuristically peeping” at women in “intimate situations” at the sorority house.

Campus Reform has contacted Sigma Kappa for comment. This article will be updated accordingly.