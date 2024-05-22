Stanford University employs 177 DEI officials: report

Stanford University has at least 177 diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI) officials who work full time, found an April 29 report from City Journal, written by journalist Chris Rufo.



This marks a significant increase from the Heritage Foundation’s July 2021 estimate that Stanford had 80 DEI officials.



The school’s DEI initiatives include the “Diversifying Academia, Recruiting Excellence Doctoral Fellowship Program” that “awards two-year fellowships to advanced Stanford doctoral students who want to investigate and prepare for academic careers and who will support and/or contribute to the diversity of their field and the professoriate.”



Stanford also has an Office for Inclusion, Belonging and Intergroup Communication whose goal is to “is to engage students and those who work with students in continuous learning and praxis toward social justice, liberation and a sense of belonging amongst the diverse members of the Stanford University community.”

The office’s page also contains a link to the university’s “Indigenous Land Acknowledgment.”



Stanford’s Doerr School of Sustainability also has a dedicated “DEI Action Plan” that focuses on “educating the community about DEI issues, enhancing support for an inclusive environment, engaging with minority-serving institutions and diverse networks to share opportunities, and expecting accountability across departments and units.”



The Doerr School also stated that its DEI office hosted “Coffee Convos” to commemorate “Hispanic/Latinx Heritage Month” and “Native American-Indigenous Heritage Month.”



Julia Steinberg, a student reporter at the Stanford Review, stated that she has seen students “reported by their peers for constitutionally protected speech” and professors condemned for “not being PC enough in their research or in class,” and added: “Who fits or doesn’t fit into the DEI caste system determines a student or professor’s summary judgement,” according to City Journal.



Campus Reform has contacted Stanford University for comment. This article will be updated accordingly.