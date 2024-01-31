Student writes 'FREE PALESTINE' in front of display honoring Hamas child hostages: EXCLUSIVE VIDEO

A display created by pro-Israel students at Tulane University to raise awareness for 136 Hamas victims was interrupted by an individual who wrote “FREE PALESTINE” in chalk on the ground.

Students Supporting Israel Tulane (SSI Tulane) hosted the event on Jan. 18 on campus in New Orleans, Louisiana during which the perpetrator was captured on video wearing a mask and has since yet to be identified.

The SSI Tulane table was also set up to celebrate the birthday of one of the youngest hostages, Kfir Bibas, who would have turned one year old on the date of the event.

Following the incident, the university put out a statement, reminding students that chalking is not allowed on campus. In an email to all students, Vice President of the Division of Student Affairs Dusty Porter wrote: “The university has been and will continue to remove all chalking across campus, regardless of content, through at least the end of the spring semester as we consider our current chalking policy.”

The email, however, did not mention anything about the “FREE PALESTINE” chalking or the SSI Tulane display.

Campus Reform spoke to Julie Klingenstein, President of SSI Tulane, regarding the situation.

“The response by this particular student to our table was extremely disappointing to see,” she said. “The kidnapping of a 9-month-old baby should not be a contentious issue. Bring[ing] innocent people home, who are being held hostage by a ruthless terrorist organization, should not be up for debate.”

Klingenstein continued, “But because they are Israelis, because they are Jews, this student felt it was necessary to counter our voices in some way. Anyone who really supports human rights would be able to hold space for innocent lives on both sides of this conflict.”

In December, the U.S. Department of Education added Tulane to its growing list of universities under investigation for reports of anti-Semitism.

On Dec. 11, Tulane President Michael Fitts released a statement reaffirming the school’s commitment to opposing anti-Semitism, as well as “racism, Islamophobia and other iterations of hate.”

Campus Reform reached out to Tulane University for comment. This article will be updated accordingly.