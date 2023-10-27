WATCH: Students attempt to burn Israeli flag in truckbed before attack against pro-Israel students
A student attempted to light an Israeli flag on fire.
When students tried to stop him, they were attacked.
A video posted to X by Yashar Ali shows a group of pro-Hamas students attacking a group of Jewish and pro-Israel students at Tulane University rally.
This was at Tulane University today…
When you wrap your face in a keffiyeh like this you know exactly what you’re doing…you know the kind of image you’re trying to project.
When you attempt to light the Israeli flag on fire, you know exactly what you’re doing.
And to be… pic.twitter.com/qClK3UPcHt
— Yashar Ali 🐘 (@yashar) October 27, 2023
“This was at Tulane University today,” Ali wrote. “When you wrap your face in a keffiyeh like this you know exactly what you’re doing…you know the kind of image you’re trying to project. When you attempt to light the Israeli flag on fire, you know exactly what you’re doing. And to be clear, there’s nothing wrong with a keffiyeh or Palestinian flag on their own.”
The video shows a pro-Hamas rally with a student holding a Palestinian flag and standing in the bed of a truck. A second student stands up next to him and attempts to light an Israeli flag on fire. A group of pro-Israel students, some of whom wore a yarmulke, ran over to stop him. The students in the truck bed, as well as other pro-Hamas students, attacked the pro-Israel students by throwing punches and attempting to hit them with the Palestinian flag.
