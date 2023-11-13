Opinion
Students at elite universities call for 'intifada revolution'

Videos circulating on social media show students at elite American universities chanting calls for 'intifada.'

Campus Reform
November 13, 2023, 11:21 am ET

Videos circulating on social media show students at elite American universities chanting calls for violent “intifada” revolution.

Intifada refers to Palestinian militant and terrorist attacks against Israelis organized by the Palestinian Liberation Organization. The two waves of violence occurred 1987-1993 and 2000-2005, with the latter resulting in Israel’s departure from the Gaza Strip and Hamas’ takeover of power in the region.

The schools include Princeton Unviersity, Tufts University, and the University of Maryland.





Campus Reform continues to cover campus Hamas Extremism and anti-Semitism in the wake of the Oct. 7 terrorist attack against Israeli citizens. 

