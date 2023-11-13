Students at elite universities call for 'intifada revolution'

Videos circulating on social media show students at elite American universities chanting calls for violent “intifada” revolution.

Intifada refers to Palestinian militant and terrorist attacks against Israelis organized by the Palestinian Liberation Organization. The two waves of violence occurred 1987-1993 and 2000-2005, with the latter resulting in Israel’s departure from the Gaza Strip and Hamas’ takeover of power in the region.

The schools include Princeton Unviersity, Tufts University, and the University of Maryland.





Students at @Princeton today were shouting “globalize the intifada” and “there is only one [final?] solution: intifada revolution!”



Hamas showed us what “intifada” means: mass murder, beheading children, gang rape, taking hostage babies, women, and the elderly. #TheWestIsNext pic.twitter.com/Tou3ExXlOq — Jason Bedrick 🇮🇱 (@JasonBedrick) November 9, 2023





I never thought I’d see this @UofMaryland, my alma mater.



Students chanting “there is only one solution - intifada revolution.”



“Holocaust 2.0” written on campus.



A university with the 4th largest Jewish student population in the country—over 6,000 students (20% of campus). pic.twitter.com/7hVVwkxPjq — Jonathan Allen ✡️ (@jonathanallen44) November 10, 2023





At Tufts, pro-terror supporters have taken over and are chanting in praise of intifada (violence against Jews) and revolution. ⁰⁰Four hours in, and this hate-fest has not been stopped by the school administration. pic.twitter.com/dvt1j4DCSd — End Jew Hatred (@EndJewHatred) November 12, 2023





Campus Reform continues to cover campus Hamas Extremism and anti-Semitism in the wake of the Oct. 7 terrorist attack against Israeli citizens.