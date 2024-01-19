Students for Justice in Palestine chapters protest U.S. airstrikes on Houthi terrorists: 'Hands off Yemen'

Students for Justice in Palestine chapters are beginning to protest the U.S. military’s airstrikes against the Houthi terrorist organization.

SJP at Columbia University and its Chicago chapter posted on social media “Hands off Yemen” and announced plans to protest the U.S. military airstrikes in the country.

Chicago SJP and several other organizations including Code Pink and the Chicago Party for Socialism and Liberation.

”Thursday night the the US and UK began launching airstrikes against Yemen to help Israel commit genocide and punish Yemen for its solidarity with Palestine. The Biden administration is escalating its attacks on the Middle East and threatening to unleash a regional war,” read one Instagram post promoting the event. “Join us and @healthyhoodchi @jisoorusa @sjpchicago @vetsaboutface @palassembly @codepinkalert @bapchicago @answercoalition and @chicagoliberationcenter on MLK Day for an emergency press conference & panel as we say NO to these brutal imperialist attacks, hands off Yemen, and U.S. and U.K. out of the Middle East!”

SJP Chicago is also participating in a “car caravan” protest on Saturday.

”We will keep going until the US-BACKED #GazaGenocide ends immediately, and @potus #GenocideJoe keeps his #HandsOffYemen,” states an Instagram post promoting the event.

The Columbia University SJP chapter posted a picture of a poster on its Instagram story, which reads “Emergency protest. Hands off Yemen and Gaza!”

”No more tuition 4 the war machine,” the poster reads.

The U.S. military carried out its 4th round of airstrikes in one week against various Houthi targets, according to Fox News Digital.

The terrorist organization has continued to attack U.S. and British vessels in the Red Sea in response to Israel’s war against Hamas.

On Wednesday, the U.S. State Department designated the group as specially designated global terrorists. The group had previously been designated as a foreign terrorist organization by the Trump administration but removed from the list a month later in 2021 by the Biden administration.

According to the Brookings Institute, the Houthis slogan is “God is great, death to the U.S., death to Israel, curse the Jews, and victory for Islam.”

Campus Reform reached out to the Chicago SJP and Columbia University SJP for comment.