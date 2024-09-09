Survey finds concerns over anti-Semitism up 8 percent from 2023

The percentage of Americans worried about anti-Semitism is on the rise, and has increased by 8 percent since 2023, according to recent findings.

In a new survey from YouGov, 31 percent of the roughly 1,100 adult U.S. citizens polled see anti-Semitism as a “very serious” problem.

The findings indicate that concerns about anti-Semitism were higher than topics such as COVID-19, “LGBT discrimination,” and property crime.

This rise in concern over anti-Semitism coincides with a 361% increase in anti-Semitic incidents following the Oct. 7 Hamas attacks, according to the Anti-Defamation League (ADL). Between October 7, 2023 and January 7, 2024, there were over 3,000 anti-Semitic incidents reported in America.

In January, Campus Reform reported that the ADL found there to be over 400 anti-Semitic incidents between Oct. 7 and Dec. 7, 2023, up from just 33 incidents during the same time in 2022.

Two Jewish students recently claimed to have been attacked with a bottle by an individual wearing a keffiyeh at the University of Pittsburgh. The students said they were wearing yarmulkes and walking through the university’s campus at night before sustaining “several superficial lacerations.”

In February, the ADL also reported that anti-Semitic tropes and attitudes are on among young people.

“We’ve found that 44% of Americans at least somewhat agree that antisemitism is a serious problem,” Matt Williams, the ADL Vice President of Antisemitism Research, said in a statement to Campus Reform. “With antisemitism, these specific results showing an increase in awareness is a positive development since many Jews find themselves gaslit with phrases like ‘antisemitism isn’t a real thing.’”

In May, South Carolina Senator Tim Scott blasted Senate Democrats for blocking a resolution that would condemn anit-Semitism on U.S. college campuses.

“We are witnessing antisemitic hate and extremism that threatens the very safety of our Jewish students on college campuses around the greatest nation on God’s green earth,” Scott said at the time. “There can be no equivocating when it comes to the issue of antisemitic violence or hatred. And I – and every single one of us – should just call it out for what it is.” .”

Campus Reform has contacted YouGov for comment. This article will be updated accordingly.