Survey shows nearly one in four Gen Z workers regret college, with men most likely to question its value

Nearly one in four Gen Z workers say they regret going to college, according to a new report from Resume Genius.

The “Gen Z Career Prospects” report surveyed full-time U.S. Gen Z employees about their education, careers, and future plans. While 73 percent of respondents said they had earned a degree, 23 percent expressed regret over attending college in the first place. Another 19 percent said their degree didn’t contribute to their career at all.

Regret was especially common among men: 28 percent of Gen Z men said they regretted going to college, compared to 19 percent of women. Some said they would have skipped college entirely, with 13 percent reporting they would have learned a skilled trade or entered a career that does not require a degree if given the chance.

[RELATED: Rep. Ogles calls on Ed Dept to investigate Christian college over ‘clever scheme’ to keep DEI alive]

The report notes that college satisfaction increases with education level, with 44 percent of those with a master’s degree or higher content with their studies. Still, eighteen percent of Gen Z workers with a master’s degree or higher said they wish they had chosen a cheaper or less prestigious institution.

The study surveyed 1,000 full-time U.S. Gen Z workers between April and May 2025 to analyze their views on education and careers, ensuring balanced demographics across gender and regions.

Finance expert Michael Ryan told Newsweek that, while college is often sold to young people as a “magical ticket,” it is frequently not worth the cost.

“I’ve had parents sobbing in my office because their kid’s drowning in debt for a degree that’s essentially expensive toilet paper in today’s job market,” Ryan described. “The math hasn’t worked since 2008, but we kept pretending it did.”

According to their respective websites, a year at Columbia University costs $93,417; MIT costs $89,340; and Harvard University costs $86,926.

Campus Reform reported last year that college enrollment for young men has dropped from 47 percent in 2011 to 39 percent, with their representation at four-year colleges falling from 47 percent to 42 percent. Female enrollment also declined slightly in the time range, from 52 percent to 48 percent.

[RELATED: Fired DEI director sues University of Michigan, denies saying school is ‘controlled by wealthy Jews’]

Campus Reform also reported in June that over 2.1 million Americans have dropped out of college without earning a degree, according to the National Student Clearinghouse.

Jenna Robinson, president of the James G. Martin Center for Academic Renewal, contended that universities have “strayed” from their academic mission, leading to distrust from the public.

“Politicization has significantly eroded public trust,” Robinson explained. “Going forward, universities should be laser-focused on their academic endeavors in order to attract and retain students and regain the public’s confidence.”