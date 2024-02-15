Suspended Columbia SJP club creates big pile of Kool-Aid snow mush to combat 'genocide'

Columbia University’s Students for Justice in Palestine chapter tinted snow on campus property in red Kool-Aid to “draw awareness to genocide” despite remaining under suspension.

The Columbia University SJP posted on Instagram they were holding an “emergency rally” Wednesday on campus.

”All eyes on Rafah,” the post read. “Columbia has blood on its hands! Columbia is complicit in genocide with millions of dollars invested in the killing of tens of thousands and the forcible displacement of millions of Palestinians.”

After the rally, the SJP chapter posted a video, which was captioned “columbia bringing trucks to remove the snow we tinted with red Kool-Aid powder to draw awareness to genocide.”

”Rafah,” could be seen spelled out on the university lawn.

As Campus Reform has reported, the Columbia SJP chapter, along with the university’s Jewish Voices for Peace chapter, has been suspended since Nov. 10, 2023 for holding an “unauthorized event” that “included threatening rhetoric and intimidation.”

According to a Nov. 10 university statement, the groups “will not be eligible to hold events on campus or receive University funding.”

The SJP and JVP chapters at the school also held an event on Feb. 8, where students were asked to “redesign” their Columbia shirts, sweaters, and more, writing phrases such as “Columbia $upports racist violence” and “Columbia University is complicit,” according to the Columbia Spectator.

In a statement to the Columbia Spectator, a university spokesperson said, “We support our community’s right to express themselves and are committed to protecting the safety of all members of our community as they study, teach, and work on our campus.”