Texas prosecutor drops all criminal trespass charges against UT Austin anti-Israel protesters

A Texas prosecutor has dropped all criminal trespass charges against all anti-Israel protesters at the University of Texas at Austin.

Travis County Attorney Delia Garza announced on Wednesday afternoon that the 79 charges filed against anti-Israel protesters who were arrested on April 29 will be dropped, according to KVUE.

”After examining and weighing all the evidence presented, we have determined that we cannot meet our legal burden to prove these 79 criminal trespass cases beyond a reasonable doubt,” Garza said. “They will be dismissed.”

Garza said that her office spent around 90 hours reviewing the cases.

The Travis County Attorney also placed blame on leadership at the University of Texas at Austin, saying there could have been an alternative solution rather than arrests.

”I wish leaders, you know, our state leadership and even the university leadership had ... thought of the – I feel like there could have been another solution,” Garza said.

A University of Texas at Austin spokesperson said they are “deeply disappointed by the County Attorney’s actions.”

“We respect the law and are deeply disappointed by the County Attorney’s actions. The University will continue to use the law enforcement and administrative tools at our disposal to maintain safety and operational continuity for our 53,000 students who come to campus to learn, regardless of whether the criminal justice system shares this commitment. Free speech is welcome on our campus. Violating laws or rules is not. Actions that violate laws and Institutional Rules should be met with consequences, not with political posturing and press conferences,” the spokesperson said.



