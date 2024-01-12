THE SCROLL: Cornell University vows to hold student 'fully accountable' for allegedly posting 'Zionists must die' on Instagram

Opinion
Adam Sabes | Deputy Editor
January 12, 2024, 5:23 pm ET

”The Scroll” is Campus Reform’s serial coverage of social media postings and debates that relate to liberal bias in higher education. 

Cornell University President Martha Pollack said in a statement to the campus community that a student posted “Zionists must die” on social media, vowing to hold the individual fully accountable after an investigation.

”This morning we learned of a post on social media allegedly from a Cornell student explicitly stating that ‘Zionists must die,’” Pollack said. “Cornell Police and the Office of Student Conduct are investigating and if we determine that it was posted by a member of the Cornell community, they will be held fully accountable and appropriately sanctioned. This post is heinous, and I condemn it in the strongest terms.”

StopAntisemitism tweeted a screenshot of the Instagram story post, which reads “ZIONISTS MUST DIE!”

[RELATED: Only ‘students of color’ are eligible for new USC and Compton College ‘Faculty Prep Academy]

”And if you think this statement is antisemtic then you are stupid because zionists and jews are not the same, you would say the nazis need to die then why dont you say the same thing to zionists?” the student allegedly wrote.

”Oh but ’israel has a right to self-defend’ bullshit,” the student also allegedly wrote.

