Opinion
Video
About
Writers
News team
Higher Education Fellows
Young Journalists
Alumni
Contributors
Join Us
Become a Young Journalist
Become a Fellow
Become a Donor
Send a tip
Send A Tip
Campuses
No results

THE SCROLL: Hamas Extremism, Anti-Semitism continue on Ivy League campuses

A Harvard University proctor has reportedly been fired and evicted from his housing after being identified as a key member of a mob caught on video harassing Jewish students.

Trending
1
Emory prof out after wishing 'glory' to Hamas 'resistance fighters'
By Jack  Roberts 
2
Peterson Academy launches in November, promises better quality education at 95% lower cost
By Spencer Dalke  
3
Pro-Hamas Stanford lecturer who allegedly rounded up Jews in class radicalized Colin Ka…
By Campus Reform 
4
Board member resigns from Columbia over university's 'moral cowardice': report
By Campus Reform 
5
Still-employed prof says Wake Forest 'threw me to the wolves' after defending Hamas mus…
By Campus Reform 
6
Yet another billionaire donor demands UPenn fix its anti-Semitism problem
By Campus Reform 
Campus Reform
November 13, 2023, 4:01 pm ET

As the wave of unabashed anti-Semitism on America’s college campuses continues, Ivy League institutions have yet again been the subjects of multiple headlines over the weekend.

A Harvard University proctor has reportedly been fired and evicted from his housing after being identified as a key member of a mob caught on video harassing Jewish students.




A University of Pennsylvania student who praised the Oct. 7 Hamas terror attack on Israel as “glorious” has reportedly been arrested for stealing an Israeli flag.



Video circulating on social media shows the Jewish editor of Princeton University’s conservative newspaper harassed at a pro-Palestine event.

”A male student shoves a Palestinian flag in the way of her camera, then blocks her way, forcing her down a step,” journalist Abigal Shrier explains.




”Imagine if this type of harassment of a female student had occurred at a Pride Rally or Take Back the Night event. It is unthinkable that the university would stand idly by.”

Campus Reform continues to cover campus Hamas Extremism and anti-Semitism in the wake of the Oct. 7 terrorist attack against Israeli citizens.



Share this article

More articles like this