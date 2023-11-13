THE SCROLL: Hamas Extremism, Anti-Semitism continue on Ivy League campuses

As the wave of unabashed anti-Semitism on America’s college campuses continues, Ivy League institutions have yet again been the subjects of multiple headlines over the weekend.

A Harvard University proctor has reportedly been fired and evicted from his housing after being identified as a key member of a mob caught on video harassing Jewish students.





A University of Pennsylvania student who praised the Oct. 7 Hamas terror attack on Israel as “glorious” has reportedly been arrested for stealing an Israeli flag.





Video circulating on social media shows the Jewish editor of Princeton University’s conservative newspaper harassed at a pro-Palestine event.

”A male student shoves a Palestinian flag in the way of her camera, then blocks her way, forcing her down a step,” journalist Abigal Shrier explains.





”Imagine if this type of harassment of a female student had occurred at a Pride Rally or Take Back the Night event. It is unthinkable that the university would stand idly by.”

