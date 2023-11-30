THE SCROLL: Images surface of pro-Palestinian UCLA students wielding knives around campus

”The Scroll” is Campus Reform’s serial coverage of social media postings and debates that relate to liberal bias in higher education.

Photos circulating on social media appear to show pro-Palestinian students walking around the University of California Los Angeles campus wielding knives.

Images posted by news aggregator Visegrád 24 on X, show individuals armed with large knives on campus. One image shows an individual donning a surgical mask and a knife, standing alongside a person wearing a keffiyeh while removing posters of Israeli hostages taken by Hamas.





Anti-Israel students were running around on campus at University of California Los Angeles @UCLA yesterday, brandishing knives while cutting down posters of Israeli civilians kidnapped by Hamas.



Is it normal for students to carry large knives on campus? https://t.co/Q7QSFEA24z pic.twitter.com/ervEqi3Ov8 — Visegrád 24 (@visegrad24) November 28, 2023





Another poster visible in the frame, advertising a blood drive event, indeed includes the UCLA logo.

Another image shows a separate female student wearing a scarf that reads “Palestine,” traversing campus with a knife in hand.



