No results

THE SCROLL: Images surface of pro-Palestinian UCLA students wielding knives around campus

One image shows an individual donning a surgical mask and a knife, standing alongside a person wearing a keffiyeh while removing posters of Israeli hostages taken by Hamas.

Campus Reform
November 30, 2023, 10:37 am ET

”The Scroll” is Campus Reform’s serial coverage of social media postings and debates that relate to liberal bias in higher education. 

Photos circulating on social media appear to show pro-Palestinian students walking around the University of California Los Angeles campus wielding knives.

Images posted by news aggregator Visegrád 24 on X, show individuals armed with large knives on campus. One image shows an individual donning a surgical mask and a knife, standing alongside a person wearing a keffiyeh while removing posters of Israeli hostages taken by Hamas. 



Another poster visible in the frame, advertising a blood drive event, indeed includes the UCLA logo.

Another image shows a separate female student wearing a scarf that reads “Palestine,” traversing campus with a knife in hand.


