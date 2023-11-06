THE SCROLL: Israeli comedy show roasts 'racist fluid' Columbia students

The Israeli comedy show Eretz Nehederet posted a skit Sunday parodying LGBTQH (H is for Hamas) students at Columbia University.

”Stupid?” the male student says. “I major in queer post colonial astrology.”

”And no I’m not antisemitic, I’m racist fluid,” he states.

Welcome to Columbia Untisemity pic.twitter.com/VlkNZLBUNW — ארץ נהדרת (@Eretz_Nehederet) November 5, 2023

The female student interviews Mr. Fatwa, a Hamas terrorist hiding in a tunnel beneath a Gaza hospital. She responds with “community is so important” after the terrorist states that he has 2 million civilians “protecting” him.

”I have everything. I am only hungry for rockets,” the terrorist states.

”As long as it’s organic,” the male student replies.

The interview concludes with the male student being excited to attend a rooftop party in Gaza, from where the terrorist and his colleagues will the “homosexual dirt” to his death.



