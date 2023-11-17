THE SCROLL: Posters comparing Jews to cows and advertising a 'beef dinner' reportedly appear at UPenn

”The Scroll” is Campus Reform’s serial coverage of social media postings and debates that relate to liberal bias in higher education.

Photos circulating on social media show posters reportedly displayed around the University of Pennsylvania, mocking Israeli citizens held as hostages by Hamas and comparing Jews to cows.

The posters mimic the style of the now widely recognized Kidnapped from Israel poster campaign, which displays the names and faces of Israeli men, women, children, and full families kidnapped by Hamas in October. Students and university employees alike have been caught on camera ripping down such posters at campuses nationwide.

The posters now reportedly appearing at UPenn advertise a “missing cow,” a reward of “a box of chalk and a can of beer,” as well as a “beef dinner” on Oct 21.



