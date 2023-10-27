THE SCROLL: Pro-Palestine protester with belt punches reported Jewish student
The pro-Palestinian protester can be seen brandishing a dark belt, grasping the object with both hands like a whip.
”The Scroll” is Campus Reform’s serial coverage of social media postings and debates that relate to liberal bias in higher education.
The X account StopAntisemitism posted a video Thursday showing a pro-Palestine protester hitting a reported Tulane University student with an Israeli flag draped over him.
The account identifies the punched individual as a Jewish student.
Tulane University- Jewish student attacked by what appears to be two pro Palestinian supporters. pic.twitter.com/OijvBHKbGa
— StopAntisemitism (@StopAntisemites) October 26, 2023
Tulane University is a private institution located in New Orleans, Louisiana.
Campus Reform continues to track anti-Semitism on college campuses and report on pro-Hamas activism.