These colleges received $300M+ in donations for DEI

According to a recent report, American colleges and universities have received more than $300 million in donations earmarked for Diversity, Equity and Inclusion (DEI) programs since 2021.

The study, published by the nonprofit organization Defending Education on April 22, tracked 281 DEI-related funds across 130 colleges and universities, finding a total of $373 million going to diversity programs and initiatives.

“While some of the funding has been tracked down via ‘Day of Giving’ style campaign webpages,” the organization explained, “the vast majority of the money has been traced through university announcements, webpages, and reports.”

[RELATED: Trump admin sets terms, orders DEI rollback and protections for Jewish students for Harvard to preserve $9B in federal funding]

The colleges and universities that the organization tracked are located across 44 states and Washington, D.C.

“American universities, especially in the wake of George Floyd and Black Lives Matter, have established funds that focus on the advancement of diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI) inside the institutions,” Defending Education stated in its summary of its findings. “The purpose of these funds range from the establishment of identity-based scholarships to funding DEI related programming on campuses.”

Defending Education found that, while Trump’s anti-DEI push has encouraged schools to “take down webpages” and “halt DEI related programmings,” they have not necessarily eliminated their DEI programs entirely. In some cases, the organization explained, colleges have merely rebranded the DEI initiatives to remove the controversial language.

Among the biggest funders of DEI is the University of Michigan, which raised more than $98 million for DEI initiatives, according to the report. Additionally, a foundation at the University of Connecticut donated $23 million and the University of Delaware raised $21 million for DEI purposes.

“It is revealing how lucrative it has been for universities to advance DEI programming and race-based scholarships,” Defending Education Researcher Rhyen Staley told Campus Reform about the results of the study. “This also shows how deeply entrenched DEI is and why it is proving to be difficult for those inside the institutions to part ways with it.”

[RELATED: Northwestern summer course will apply ‘queer and trans of color critique’ to analyze sexuality studies]

In February, the Trump Administration sent a notice to universities receiving federal money warning them that, if they do not eliminate DEI initiatives, they could lose federal funding.

Campus Reform has reported about the nationwide scale-back of DEI initiatives in the wake of the Trump administration’s anti-DEI policies.

For instance, the University of Alaska, Northwestern University, Vanderbilt University, Stanford University, and the have each removed references to DEI online.

Universities such as the University of Cincinnati and East Carolina University have also reviewed or eliminated DEI programs.