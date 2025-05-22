Trump admin axes an additional $60M to Harvard over anti-Semitism concerns

The Trump administration has frozen more federal grants to Harvard University over anti-Semitism concerns.

The grant, suspended by the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, totaled $60 million but only applied to HHS-sponsored grants, according to The Harvard Crimson.

The department announced the decision to suspend the grants in a post to X on Monday.

“HHS is taking decisive action to uphold civil rights in higher education,” the message reads. “Due to Harvard University’s continued failure to address anti-Semitic harassment and race discrimination, HHS is terminating multiple multi-year grant awards—totaling approximately $60 million over their full duration.”

[RELATED: College presidents defend school policies at hearing as lawmakers slam responses to campus anti-Semitism]

“In the Trump Administration, discrimination will not be tolerated on campus. Federal funds must support institutions that protect all students,” it continues.

The Massachusetts-based Ivy League school has been under increasing scrutiny from federal agencies over the university’s refusal to comply with federal directives regarding anti-Semitism and Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion (DEI).

Last month, the Trump administration announced it was reviewing almost $9 billion in federal funding for the university.

“Harvard’s failure to protect students on campus from anti-Semitic discrimination - all while promoting divisive ideologies over free inquiry - has put its reputation in serious jeopardy,” Secretary of Education Linda McMahon said at the time.

She added that, “Harvard can right these wrongs and restore itself to a campus dedicated to academic excellence and truth-seeking, where all students feel safe on its campus.”

Several weeks later, the administration announced that it was suspending $2.2 billion in funding across several different agencies, including HHS.

[RELATED: Report finds 11 percent of arrested Columbia protesters use they/them pronouns]

Harvard administrators have challenged the government’s actions in court—arguing that the Trump administration is restricting academic freedom and First Amendment rights.

“The tradeoff put to Harvard and other universities is clear: Allow the Government to micromanage your academic institution or jeopardize the institution’s ability to pursue medical breakthroughs, scientific discoveries, and innovative solutions,” the university’s legal representatives wrote in April, according to The Harvard Crimson.

Since then, federal agencies have continued to announce that they are pausing federal funds to the university.

McMahon also sent a letter to the university earlier this month stating that it will receive no future federal grants. The letter also accused Harvard of “engaging in a systemic pattern of violating federal law.”

Campus Reform has contacted Harvard University for comment. This article will be updated accordingly.