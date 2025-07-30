Trump administration has terminated over 4,000 grants: REPORT

The federal government has terminated over 4,000 grants at over 600 universities under President Donald Trump, a new report finds.

The report, published on July 23 by the left-leaning Center for American Progress, provides a map identifying where the government has canceled grants and how much. Most of the cuts came from the National Science Foundation (NSF) and the National Institutes of Health (NIH).

The report, “Mapping Federal Funding Cuts to U.S. Colleges and Universities” portrays the federal cuts in a negative light, describing them as an “attack on higher education.”

[RELATED: Feds cancel over $7.5M in ASU DEI grants, including project for ‘gendered racial equity’ in AI]

The effects of the grant cancellations are wide-ranging. “Institutions affected by grant terminations range from some of the country’s largest public universities to private research universities, small liberal arts colleges, and community colleges,” the authors write.

According to the report, public universities have lost $2.1 billion in funding, compared to $1.2 billion for private institutions.

The grant cancellations are said to have affected Republican and Democrat-leaning states relatively equally.

“4 of the 10 states—South Dakota, Idaho, Montana, and South Carolina—that have lost the most funding per student have Republican governors, and six—Hawaii, Massachusetts, Maryland, Delaware, Rhode Island, and New York—have Democratic governors,” the center writes.

As Campus Reform has reported, many of the canceled federal grants funded Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion (DEI)-related grants.

A July 9 report revealed that the NSF canceled $1.1 billion in grants this year, funding projects with DEI-based terms such as “underrepresented,” or “equitable.”

The NIH has also attempted to eliminate over $1 billion in funding for DEI-related grants before a federal judge ruled it illegal in June.

[RELATED: Leaked documents reveal Belmont using DEI to shape hiring amid alleged coverup]

Additionally, the Department of Education has announced several rounds of DEI grant cancellations since February. The department removed grants for California State University, Los Angeles, Virginia Commonwealth University, and the University of St. Thomas, which were funding research on “white privilege” and “systemic racism.”

In February, the department halted over $600 million “to institutions and nonprofits that were using taxpayer funds to train teachers and education agencies on divisive ideologies.”

“The U.S. Department of Education will continue working to ensure taxpayer dollars are used wisely to strengthen America’s education system,” a department spokesperson told Campus Reform.

By March, the Department of Health and Human Services had cut $330 million in DEI funding for California universities and nonprofits.

Campus Reform contacted the Center for American Progress for comment. This article will be updated accordingly.