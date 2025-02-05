Trump signs executive order banning men from women’s sports, thanks LI's Riley Gaines

On National Girls and Women In Sports Day, President Donald Trump signed an executive order banning biological men from participating in women’s sports in schools and colleges.

Trump signed the order titled “Keeping Men Out of Women’s Sports” Wednesday afternoon, with Leadership Institute’s Riley Gaines in attendance. The order aims to uphold the original intent of Title IX and defend the rights of women, specifically, in this case, the rights of female athletes.

During his speech, Trump thanked Gaines for her advocacy efforts on behalf of women’s sports.

Last week, Campus Reform reported that the Trump administration announced it will ‘return to enforcing Title IX protections on the basis of biological sex in schools and on campuses,’ as stated in a press release from the Department of Education.

“This executive order is such a win, and it is a win for the young girls, not just the NCAA champions, but for the middle-school athletes, for the benchwarmers, for the girls who are just breaking into the bottom of the roster,” Paula Scanlan, a former NCAA athlete, told FOX & Friends Wednesday morning.

Campus Reform previously reported on a study by the United Nations that revealed how women are increasingly losing to men who are allowed to take part in sports contests.

The report found that “over 600 female athletes in more than 400 competitions have lost more than 890 medals in 29 different sports.”

On day one of his second administration, President Trump signed an executive order titled “Defending Women from Gender Ideology Extremism and Restoring Biological Truth to the Federal Government.”

“My Administration will defend women’s rights and protect freedom of conscience by using clear and accurate language and policies that recognize women are biologically female, and men are biologically male,” the Jan. 20 order states.

“This is just the beginning, ultimately this issue will not be over until we get this passed in all three branches of government; until we see cases won in the Supreme Court, until we see Congress pass this, and so we’re looking for the Senate to hopefully try and pass this into law as well after Trump signs this executive order,” Scanlan added.

In October, the Riley Gaines Center at the Leadership Institute launched Project BOYcott and introduced an online Title IX training aimed at supporting female athletes by raising awareness about the history of Title IX.

“Title IX was created to empower women, and ensure fair treatment in educational and athletic spaces,” Gaines previously told Campus Reform.

Trump’s executive order aims to restore this fair treatment in women and girl’s sports.