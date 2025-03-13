UC Riverside tuition-funded LGBTQ center offers free 'gender identity' camp

The University of California, Riverside is offering to cover the cost of students who are attending Socal T-Camp, a campus retreat for students to learn more about the “trans/nonbinary” community. The event is set to take place in April up in the San Bernardino Mountains.

According to a T-Camp informational Google document, the camp seeks to “increase student understanding of gender identity, expression, and the trans/nonbinary community.” This camp is also meant to “provide an opportunity to reflect on intersections of identity and intersectional oppression.”

The first T-Camp was in 2011 when it was first organized by a group of higher education professionals and LGBT resource center staff from multiple California universities. Later, T-Camp expanded into two separate retreats (Norcal T-Camp and Socal T-Camp) following growing participation.

The UCR LGBT Resource Center - the group responsible for covering the cost of students for T-Camp - is primarily funded by student fees that are part of student tuition.

According to the UCR budget sheet, undergraduate students are required to pay around $1000 on student fees. The budget sheet also shows that the LGBT Resource Center (LGBTRC) received $309,093 for its initial allocation in the 2023-2024 academic year.

With student tuition fees and other undisclosed money, the LGBTRC also funds the Drag Club at UCR, which has previously hosted virtual drag performances to highlight activism.

Campus Reform has reached out to UCR and UCR LGBT Resource Center for comment. This article will be updated accordingly.