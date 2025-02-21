UC San Diego Health website promotes 'full spectrum of gender-affirming services'

UC San Diego Health is currently promoting a “Gender-Affirming Care” page on its website that lists a number of services for people who identify as “transgender or nonbinary.”

The website states that the university features the “only hospital system in San Diego to offer the full spectrum of gender-affirming services to adults,” and that it seeks to help people “feel comfortable through your gender journey.”

The web page gives individuals interested in consultations or surgeries links to “Become a Patient” and learn from its “Gender Health team.”

A “Care Coordination” is also featured, which includes “program managers, therapists, medical staff, and insurance representatives who all specialize in gender-affirming care.”

“Together, they seek to provide an affirming environment for BIPOC communities and queer, trans and gender-diverse individuals,” the health system writes.

UCSD Health also lists its “Gender-Affirming Procedures”, including “bottom” surgery, “top” surgery, breast augmentation, endocrinology and “Facial Feminization and Masculinization.”

The site features nearly 40 doctors who are listed as performing and practicing these and other forms of health care.

UCSD bottom surgery procedures include vaginoplasty, vulvoplasty, metoidioplasty, vaginectomy and “robot-assisted hysterectomy.”

Additional procedures that are listed include “egg preservation,” “sperm banking” and “Tracheal Shaves.”

In January, UC San Diego hosted a Transgender Healthcare Symposium to “provide a comprehensive review of the different aspects of gender-affirming medical care.”

Learning objectives for attendees included being able to “[i]Identify appropriate terminology and pronouns for gender identity and sexual orientation including gender-neutral pronoun,” as well learning to “[d]iscuss gender-affirming surgeries and appropriate referrals available within UC San Diego Health system.”

Campus Reform has contacted UC San Diego for comment. This article will be updated accordingly.