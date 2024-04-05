UCLA med school students recite prayer to 'Mama Earth' in mandatory 'structural racism' class

Students at the University of California, Los Angeles David Geffen School made a prayer to Mother Earth during a mandatory “structural racism” class, according to a report.

Fox News Digital obtained a letter from the UCLA Jewish Faculty Resilience Group, who apparently spoke with several people inside the class and wrote a letter to the school’s administration. The group called for an “urgent and thorough external review” of the course curriculum as well as an end to “political indoctrination.”

”We write to bring to your attention disturbing events that unfolded two days ago on the UCLA campus… based on the first-hand eyewitness reports presented to us by multiple first-year students,” UCLA Professors Kira Stein and Elina Veytsman wrote in the letter.

Speaking of the incident in question, the professors wrote that an invited speaker to the “structural racism” class ”instructed students to touch the floor, ‘mama earth with a fist’ while she made a ‘non-secular’ prayer to ‘mama earth’ and our ‘ancestors.’”

The speaker, near the end of the class session, “instructed students to get out of their seats and stand upright with her for a closing prayer, once again to ‘mama earth’ and the ‘ancestors.’ Of those gathered, a handful of students who were visibly uncomfortable declined to participate, remaining seated throughout,” according to the report.

One individual inside the classroom during the incident told Fox News Digital “I was very deeply offended and disgusted.”

”It’s quite disturbing but also hilarious, actually,” the individual said.

”I think even probably all students who stood up there [during the prayer], a good number felt unsettled regardless of your religious persuasion,” the individual said. “I think a lot of students have the sense that this is weird or out of place.”

Campus Reform reached out to UCLA for comment.