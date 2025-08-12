UMD renames diversity office to ‘Belonging & Community’ as DEI programs face pressure

The University of Maryland, College Park, has renamed its Office of Diversity and Inclusion amid ongoing federal scrutiny of Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion (DEI) programs in higher education.

The office’s new name will be “Belonging & Community at UMD,” according to the school’s website.

The change follows a campus-wide survey conducted in spring 2024 aimed at enhancing a sense of belonging among community members, according to The Baltimore Banner.

“ODI is changing our scope to better align with the work we perform on behalf of the entire campus community,” UMD’s website states. “As part of this change, we transition to a new name.”

“Belonging & Community at UMD best reflects the fact that we interact with all of the unique identities in our community,” the web page continues. “We provide expertise and support for anyone who needs help establishing a sense of belonging and finding a nurturing community.”

The office oversees resources including the LGBTQ+ Equity Center, the Nyumburu Cultural Center, and Bias Incident Support Services.

“The new name reflects the feedback we received from the campus Belonging & Community Survey,” the college’s website explains, “which will continue to be a valuable, evidence-based tool in determining steps we can take to enhance belonging among our students, staff and faculty.”

Earlier this year, University of Maryland community members worried as the Trump administration pushed to end DEI programs nationwide, threatening federal funding, according to The Diamondback.

Vice President for Diversity and Inclusion Georgina Dodge said the Trump administration was using DEI as a scapegoat for “racism and bigotry.”

“We’re going to continue to do the work that we’re doing,” the official stated.

“We’re not going to overreact.”

Maryland is not alone in removing DEI references. In February, the Department of Education sent a notice to universities, warning them that they may lose their federal funding if they do not remove DEI programs and initiatives.

Since the notice, schools such as the University of Southern California, the University of Alaska, Vanderbilt University, and Northwestern University have removed references to DEI.

Campus Reform has contacted the University of Maryland, College Park for comment. This article will be updated accordingly.