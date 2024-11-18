Unhinged higher ed reactions to Trump's win: ROUNDUP

Notwithstanding Gen Z’s rightward shift on Nov. 5, many students and professors across the nation did not take the election results well. Here are 15 times Campus Reform covered universities’ unhinged reactions to Donald Trump’s 2024 electoral victory.

1. Trump won because of racism and sexism, claim faculty at University of California, Berkeley

Faculty members at the University of California, Berkeley recently condemned President-elect Donald Trump and alleged that racist, sexist, anti “anti-trans” sentiments among voters can explain his reelection.

The officials’ comments were published in a Nov. 6 article on the school’s website, a day after the election.

2. BYU professor predicts American destruction for electing Trump

A Brigham Young University mathematics professor posted a sign on his office door for Trump voters, predicting the destruction of the country using a passage from the Book of Mormon.

The passage from the Book of Mosiah says that God’s judgment will come when “the voice of the people doth choose iniquity.” The Cougar Chronicle published a picture of the sign, which calls Donald Trump an “evil man.”

3. Roosevelt University president apologizes after saying he was ‘discouraged’ and ‘disheartened’ by people who voted for Trump

An email blast sent by Roosevelt University’s president expressed being “disheartened” by Donald Trump’s victory in the presidential election and suggested his voters favor promoting “fear” and “divisiveness.”

Campus Reform obtained the email sent by Roosevelt University President Ali Malekzadeh stating, “Like many of you, I am discouraged by the final results.”

4. University of Pennsylvania faculty cancel classes to ‘recognize and validate’ student’s ‘disappointment’ towards election results

Several University of Pennsylvania professors canceled and made classes “optional” following the results of the presidential election, in which Donald Trump was declared the winner. One instructor even rescheduled a course exam to a later date.

5. Emory prof says Trump victory is sign that ‘the Confederacy Won,’ blames Harris loss on ‘racism’ and ‘misogyny’

A professor from Emory University in Georgia blamed President-elect Donald Trump and his supporters for racism, misogyny, and “white supremacy.”

“The Confederacy won,” Carol Anderson, a professor of African American studies at Emory, said in an interview with Democracy Now! regarding Trump’s historic win.

6. Miami University prof sends email consoling students on ‘Day of Dissapointmnet’ [sic] after Election Day

A professor from Miami University in Oxford, Ohio sent an email consoling students who were upset about President-elect Donald Trump’s victory.

The X account Libs of TikTok posted a screenshot of the email on Wednesday, the day after the election. The subject line for the email is “Day of Dissapointment [sic].”

7. Loyola student calls Trump-supporting peer a ‘Nazi,’ seems to call for violent assaults against him

An anonymous post by a student at Loyola Marymount University (LMU) in Los Angeles, California referred to a peer who supports Donald Trump as a “Nazi” and seemed to call for violence against him.

8. Harvard Institute of Politics says ‘we can no longer be nonpartisan’ after Trump’s victory

The president of Harvard University’s Institute of Politics said that nonpartisanship isn’t an option after President-elect Donald Trump’s victory on Tuesday.

Harvard student Pratyush Mallick made the comments in an op-ed for The Harvard Crimson, which was published Friday.

9. Universities coddle students’ post-election stress: WATCH

Campus Reform Student Spokesperson Emily Sturge joined America’s Voice Live with Steve Gruber to discuss universities’ coddling of students after Tuesday’s election.

”Coloring books, therapy puppies, Legos, milk and cookies — I mean, all of that sounds a lot more like Kindergarten curriculum than college curriculum to me,” Sturge said. “But to cope with the election and Donald Trump’s victory, these are the type of activities that are taking place on America’s college campuses.”

10. Michigan State University prof reportedly sends ‘grief’ email to students, offers extra credit for attending class after Trump victory

A professor at Michigan State University sent students an email expressing her grief following Donald Trump winning the 2024 presidential election.

Alexa Veenema, a behavioral neuroscience professor at MSU, wrote to students, “You must be as devastated as I am. And probably feel an overwhelming grief.”

11. UMass Amherst offering Election Week ‘therapy dogs,’ ‘Movie for Queer Joy,’ ‘painting rocks,’ and more

The University of Massachusetts (UMass) Amherst is offering students different activities throughout Election Week to cope with stress related to the 2024 presidential election.

The programming, which is offered by UMass Amherst’s Center for Counseling and Psychological Health, was originally published on Oct. 17.

12. University of Oregon employee placed on leave after telling Trump voters to ‘Jump off of a f-ing bridge’

The University of Oregon has placed an employee on administrative leave after he posted a video to social media where he told supporters of President-Elect Donald Trump to jump off a bridge.

Leonard Serrato, assistant director of fraternity and sorority life at the University of Oregon, posted the unhinged rant against Trump supporters posted to Instagram following Tuesday’s election.

13. Harvard students freak out over Trump win, some profs let students stay home

Many Harvard University students expressed dismay and anxiety over President-elect Donald Trump’s historic victory, and some faculty members gave them the option to skip class, or even canceled their courses for the day altogether.

Many students were disheartened, according to The Harvard Crimson. One student said she “probably cried for like an hour” upon hearing of Trump’s victory.

14. Washington U in St. Louis offering drop-in counseling to people feeling anxious over election

Washington University in St. Louis is offering several resources, including counseling, to anyone who might be feeling depressed or anxious regarding the 2024 presidential election results.

15. MSU prof cancels class to ‘grieve’ Trump win as ‘queer, immigrant woman of colour’: REPORT

”I am cancelling class today to grieve the presidential election results,” Borah writes. “As a queer, immigrant woman of colour, I cannot, in good conscience, go on about my day like everything is alright.”

”This is a major historical event that we are witnessing,” she continues. “I hope you take this time to take care of yourself.”