Union Accused of Forcing Jewish Students at MIT, Stanford, and Cornell to Fund Pro-Hamas Agenda

A recent letter to Congress accuses the United Electrical, Radio, and Machine Workers of America (UE) union of promoting anti-Semitism on college campuses.

The National Right to Work Legal Defense Foundation sent the letter to the House Committee on Education and the Workforce on July 30, alleging that the UE and its affiliates have created hostile environments for Jewish graduate students at universities including MIT, Stanford, and Cornell.

“In light of President Trump and his administration’s honorable efforts to combat antisemitism on college campuses, we write to bring to your attention a concerning pattern of antisemitism taking place on America’s college campuses at the hand of [UE] and its affiliates,” the letter states.

The letter asserts the union supports the Boycott, Divestment, and Sanctions (BDS) movement against Israel and uses compulsory dues to fund its activities. BDS is a movement that seeks to economically and politically isolate Israel, accusing the Jewish state of “apartheid,” according to the movement’s website.

At MIT, following the October 2023 Hamas attacks on Israel, the UE affiliate supported campus protests favoring Hamas, the letter states. Five Jewish graduate students requested religious accommodations to avoid paying dues to the union, citing conflicts with their faith.

UE General Secretary-Treasurer Andrew Dinkelaker reportedly denied the requests, saying, “no principles, teachings, or tenets of Judaism prohibit membership in or the payment of dues or fees to a labor union.”

At Stanford, three graduate students faced similar challenges. Their requests for accommodations were met with what the letter calls an “abusive” questionnaire, which the union dropped after legal pressure.

At Cornell, Jewish students also faced repeated questionnaires and hostile communications, prompting some to file complaints, the letter contends.

In February, a report by the American Jewish Committee and Hillel International found that 33% of Jewish students believe professors have promoted anti-Semitism or created hostile environments on campus.

Last year, StopAntisemitism reported a 3,000% rise in tips and submissions detailing anti-Semitic incidents on U.S. campuses, blaming universities for ignoring or fostering hostility. Over half of Jewish students faced anti-Semitism, with many hiding their identity and being excluded from DEI initiatives.

In April, an Israel on Campus Coalition (ICC) poll found that 66% of American adults and 56% of college students support cutting federal funding to universities that fail to address anti-Semitism.

Campus Reform has contacted UE and the National Right to Work Legal Defense Foundation for comment. This article will be updated accordingly.