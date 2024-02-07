Opinion
University changes leadership conference initially for students who 'self-identify' as 'multicultural'

The University of Wisconsin-Oskosh made changes to a leadership development training initially focused on students who "self-identify" as "multicultural."

Adam Sabes | Deputy Editor
February 7, 2024, 11:32 am ET

The University of Wisconsin-Oskosh made changes to a leadership development training initially focused on students who “self-identify” as “multicultural.”

An email obtained by Libs of TikTok states that the event, taking place on Feb. 10, is a “one-day program focused on learning to develop your own authentic path, connect to groups and causes you care about, and commit to a plan to be a catalyst for yourself and the groups you’re part of.”

The email also states that the “focus” of the event is geared toward students, faculty, and staff who identify as multicultural.

”Focus is on Leadership Development for students, faculty, staff who self-identify as Multicultural (Asian/South Asian/Hmong, Black/African American, Indigenous/Native American, Latino/a/x/e/Hispanic), Womxn, and/or LGBTQIA2S+,” the email states.

[RELATED: Media course teaches GCU students an ‘Intersectional Lens’ to fight ‘harmful worldviews’: EXCLUSIVE LECTURE SLIDES]

An event description on the university’s women’s center website confirms what Libs of TikTok reported and contained a link to register for the event, but redirects to a Google form that has been taken down.

(Screenshot/UW-Oskosh)

[RELATED: PROF GIORDANO: The reckoning within higher education is here]

The event description states that “everyone” is welcome to attend.

A spokesperson for the university provided Campus Reform with an updated email sent to students and staff, which no longer states the event is geared towards students, faculty, and staff who identify as multicultural.

(Screenshot/UW-Oskosh)

”All UWO students registered for Spring 24 classes, faculty, and staff are encouraged to attend. ALL ARE WELCOME!” the new email states.

