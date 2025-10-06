University of Delaware student TV network jokes about killing Charlie Kirk

The University of Delaware (UD) is facing criticism after its student-run TV network included a reference to “Charlie Kirk’s Killer” in the closing credits of its comedy program.

Specifically, “Charlie Kirk’s Killer,” “cocaine,” and “violence” all showed up in the “Special Thanks To” section of the show’s credits. The credits were shared online by Delaware GOP executive director Nick Miles.

🚨 University of Delaware TV Network Thanks “Charlie Kirk’s Killer” in Credits — Then Covers It Up@UDelaware’s STN49, advised by the Comms Department, aired “The @BiweeklyShow “ with that credit. After students noticed, it was deleted and reuploaded. I’m told the department… pic.twitter.com/nh1f7XrGaa — Nick Miles (@realNickMiles) October 1, 2025

“The University of Delaware unequivocally condemns the deeply offensive and insensitive language that appeared in the rolling credits of the live broadcast,” the university said in a statement.

“Following the live-streamed comedy show, a member of the station immediately raised concerns among student peers about offensive language in the credits,” the university added. “Recognizing the negative impact of that language, the group decided within hours of its original broadcast to remove the rolling credits before posting the content to their site.”

Members of the Delaware Republican Party were quick to condemn the student-run program’s statements.

“This program operates under faculty oversight, with taxpayer-funded resources, and carries the University’s stamp of approval,” said Miles, party director. “For something like this to make it on air is both disturbing and unacceptable.”

“As an alumnus of the University of Delaware, I find this especially troubling,” added Gene Truono, Chairman of the Delaware Republican Party. “Our state’s flagship university must take immediate action to investigate this incident, identify who allowed it, and ensure that nothing like this ever happens again.”

The UD student show was far from the first voice in higher education to express support for Charlie Kirk’s Sept. 10 assassination.

Jonathan Perkins, UCLA’s director of race and equity, was placed on immediate leave after he celebrated Charlie Kirk’s assassination. The administration stated that violence and praise for violence is unacceptable.

This week, a Towson University memorial for Charlie Kirk was disrupted when a protester hurled a tomato at a framed tribute, splattering a TPUSA student. Campus police intervened and removed the individual.

Iowa State University (ISU) also fired financial aid advisor Caitlyn Spencer after she celebrated Charlie Kirk’s assassination on social media. “[T]his jack*ss got what was coming, and I’m happy he’s rotting in hell now,” Spencer wrote.

ISU leadership cited significant disruption and violation of ethical obligations, noting adherence to the Board of Regents directive and policies prohibiting speech that harms operational efficiency.

Campus Reform has contacted the University of Delaware for comment. This article will be updated accordingly.